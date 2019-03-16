Madhav says learners must also approach each assessment this year as if it is going to be the deciding one, and learn from and correct their approach when problems are identified. Picture: ANA Pics

Grade 11s who are serious about bringing their best game to their Matric finals next year should, like performance athletes, start their preparation now so that they enter the home straight in pole position when 2020 arrives, an education expert says. “The temptation will be there to put off thinking about Grade 12 until next year, but Grade 11s have the most powerful weapon in their arsenal right now -that of time,” says Natasha Madhav, senior head of Programme: Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education, South Africa’s largest and most accredited private higher education provider.

Madhav says learners must also approach each assessment this year as if it is going to be the deciding one, and learn from and correct their approach when problems are identified.

“Doing well now could also pay off pre-emptively, as many higher education institutions will allow provisional placement based on your Grade 11 marks, which will dramatically lift the pressure next year,” she says.

DRAFT A 2-YEAR PLANNING OVERVIEW

Senior learners should look at their last two years of school holistically, rather than as two distinct years, Madhav says.

“Take some time to draft a two-year global overview of key dates that will arise this year and next,” she advises, adding that this calendar will include actual or estimated dates for all assignments, tests and exams.

“You may think you have a lot of time ahead of you, but when drafting this calendar, you’ll quickly see the reality of how demanding and time-intensive these next two years will be. The good news accompanying the realisation of the challenge ahead, is that you can now accurately determine how much time you’ll have to prepare for each assessment, and not be tempted to procrastinate.”

USE ANY “DOWNTIME” WISELY TO MAKE LIFE EASIER DOWN THE LINE

While there won’t be much free time going around in the run-up to Matric, Grade 11s should use any time they do have on their hands wisely.

“So we are not saying you should be sitting in front of your books 24/7,” says Madhav. “But when you do have time to spare, say during the holidays or weekends, do a little bit every day to strengthen your actual ability to handle the workload which will progressively increase not only this year and next, but also when you enter higher education.”

Madhav says learners can use the time they have to watch YouTube videos of cool study hacks, different ways of learning and revising, learning to touch type or even doing some volunteer or internship work.

“These are all fun activities which, when compounded, can make a notable difference to your academic performance as well as the strength of your study or work applications in relation to those of your peers.

UNDERSTAND YOUR SUBJECT CHOICES AND THEIR IMPACT ON POST-SCHOOL OPTIONS

Madhav advises Grade 11s to take some time to look closely at what they intend to do after school, and particularly to investigate their options broadly and thoroughly, and then ensure that the subjects will allow them to pursue their chosen path.

“There are a number of reasons why you should consider where you are now compared to where you were when you first decided on your current subjects, as well as where you are going to go in future,” says Madhav.

“Maybe when you made your choice you did so based on the idea that you might go into communication or design. Perhaps now you are more inclined to pursue a career in accounting or law. Whatever it is, ensure that your subject choices are still aligned to your current vision for your future, and the entry requirements at your higher education institution of choice.”

She says where students see they are going to fall short of entry requirements based on their subject selection, they could consider taking an additional subject, or should circumstances allow, change subjects – although this should not be done without serious consideration of consequences and discussion with the school.

But apart from ensuring you are on the right path, the exercise of considering how your subjects support further study has the added benefit of reminding you of how your subjects will enable you to realise your dreams after school.

“This is likely to provide you with fresh motivation to tackle even those ones you’ve been finding dreary or challenging,” says Madhav, “and help you not only understand your work, but also get to grips with it in such a way that you can apply what you’ve learned.”