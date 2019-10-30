The hashtag #EndGunViolenceSA has been trending on SA Twitter since Tuesday night with many users commenting on their own experiences.
Some relayed how they were robbed at gunpoint, while others suggested that toy guns were to blame. It's a debate that's been flaring up in recent years, especially since gun violence in US schools is now a clear and present danger.
South Africa may not be that far off. Pupils arming themselves with guns for protection at schools seem to be the norm in gang-infested areas. But the big question is: Is there a link between playing with toy guns and aggressive behaviour?
Countries like Afghanistan tend to think so. In 2015, the nation banned toy guns to curb its culture of violence. Authorities were forced to act after more than 100 children and teenagers suffered eye injuries from toy guns and rifles during celebrations to mark the end of Ramadan, the Guardian reported.
In it's own words, the "government wanted to reduce the influence of such toys on impressionable young minds, with many observers drawing a connection between juvenile war games and adult violence".