Habits you need to teach your child in a Covid-19 world

The fight against Covid-19 continues to take place all over the world. With most of us homebound owing to the home-sheltering and social restrictions, we have been able to spend quality time with the family.





For those with young children, managing work from home as well as keeping the little ones occupied has been challenging. Children are often bored at home and wish to go out, play and meet their friends, however that's best restricted right now. Thankfully, children do not seem to have suffered serious illnesses owing to this pandemic, but its best to equip them with information about the right way of safeguarding themselves against diseases.





Parents have a major role to play while teaching and inculcating these good habits and to make optimum utilisation of the lockdown.