Half of mothers of autistic children suffer from depression, new study finds

San Francisco – According to a recent survey conducted over 18 months, approximately 50% of mothers of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had elevated levels of depressive symptoms, while rates for mothers with neurotypical children were much lower (6% to 13.6%), according to The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) researchers in a new study published on August 26 in “Family Process”. Furthermore, while previous research has suggested that having a depressed parent increases the risk of children developing mental health and behavioural issues, this study found the opposite.

“We discovered that mothers’ higher levels of depression did not predict increases in children’s behaviour problems over time, even in families with a child with autism who are under a lot of stress,” said Danielle Roubinov, assistant professor in the university’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences. “That was both surprising and welcome news.” “Being a parent of a child with special needs is inherently difficult every day,” said Professor Elissa Epel, also of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Science. “It is a classic example of chronic stress, which is why we have focused on care-giving mothers in our studies on the effects of stress on health.” “We already know from this sample that mothers who have more depression have signs of faster biological ageing, such as lower levels of the anti-ageing hormone klotho and older immune cells,” Epel added. “We wanted to know how their depression affected their child and vice versa.”

A one-way street Regardless of ASD status, the researchers discovered that child behaviour problems predicted higher levels of maternal depression in the future. However, they did not observe an inverse effect; prior maternal depression did not predict later child behaviour problems.

“The finding that maternal depression does not worsen child symptoms is especially important for mothers of children with ASD because it helps alleviate the guilt that many mothers feel about their children's diagnosis and behaviour problems,” Roubinov said. “We hope that these findings will reassure mothers that it's normal to experience some depression while caring for a child and that their depression isn't exacerbating their child's behavioural issues.” Previous research by the team showed that self-blame and guilt were common among parents of ASD children and predicted worsening depression and lower life satisfaction over time.

In the current study, researchers measured maternal depression and behavioural problems in 86 mother-child dyads over the course of 18 months.

Half of the mothers had autistic children, while the other half had neurotypical children. The children in the study ranged in age from 2 to 16, with the majority (75%) being primary school age or younger. The Inventory of Depressive Symptoms, a self-report scale completed by mothers, was used to assess maternal depression.

The Child's Challenging Behaviour Scale, which focuses on externalising behaviours such as tantrums, aggression, and defiance, was used to assess the child's behaviour. Future research should look into the links between maternal depression and children's internalising symptoms, according to the researchers (for example, withdrawal, anxiety, emotional reactivity). Few studies on maternal depression, child behaviour in the ASD context

Previous research has found bidirectional links between maternal depression and child behaviour problems. However, few studies have looked into these relationships in autistic families. According to Roubinov, families with autism face more marital conflict, lower relationship satisfaction, and other challenges. “A stressful family environment may spill over on to family members and change the ways mothers and children relate to one another,” she explained. “We wanted to see if the relationship between maternal and child mental health differed in a high-stress family system, such as when a child has autism.”

Although the study acknowledged that families with autistic children experience high levels of stress, the authors were careful to point out that stress is not their only distinguishing feature. “Many mothers of autistic children report high levels of emotional closeness and positive interactions with their children,” said Roubinov. “These are valuable experiences on which supportive programmes can build.” Following the study, the researchers offered mindfulness classes to all parents to help them cope with the stress of parenting.

“The parents were grateful for the opportunity to share common challenges and learn inner coping strategies,” Epel said. “Many studies have shown that mindfulness training can help with parenting stress, and we also discovered that our parents’ mental health improved.” Despite a more difficult life situation, it is critical to experience and notice positive emotions and joy, according to Epel.