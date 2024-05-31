Halle Berry ordered to attend parenting classes

Halle Berry has been ordered to attend parenting classes. The 57-year-old actress and her former husband Olivier Martinez - who have nine-year-old Maceo together - must undergo "co-parenting therapy/ coaching" with Dr Jaye-Jo Portanova, with each to have an initial session before participating in "no less than six" joint meetings.

According to court documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', the primary focus of the sessions will be to help the former couple establish ways to "resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent ... in a manner that promotes Maceo's best interests." It was also specified that the 'Extant' actress' current partner, Van Hunt, will be allowed to attend the sessions with her, "subject to Dr Portanova's recommendation and approval“. After the six meetings - which will be jointly funded by Halle and Olivier - a review will take place.

The documents stated: "Following the parties' sixth co-parenting therapy/coaching session with Dr Portanova, the parties' counsel and Dr Portanova shall participate in a conference during which time Dr Portanova will make a recommendation as to whether the parties should continue co-parenting therapy/coaching. "The parties' co-parenting therapy/coaching shall be confidential and neither party shall be permitted to call Dr Portanova as a witness in these proceedings." The former couple have been at loggerheads for years, and in 2023, they finally reached a custody agreement, seven years after being declared legally single.

Halle - who also has 16-year-old daughter Nahla with former partner Gabriel Aubry - was ordered to pay her ex-husband $8,000 a month in child support, as well as 4.3% of any income she receives above $2 million "for additional child support for Maceo." The 'Bruised' star will also pay for their son's private school tuition, school uniforms/supplies, as well as 100% of any extracurricular activities Maceo is involved with. Documents confirmed at the time, Halle - who has shared custody with her ex-husband - had "voluntarily contributed" to Olivier's legal fees, handing over around $55,000.