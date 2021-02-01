Halle Berry wants her son to challenge sexism

Award-winning actress Halle Berry has revealed she wants her son to challenge gender stereotypes. The Oscar-winning actress - who has daughter Nahla, 12, with Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, seven, with Olivier Martinez - has revealed she discusses the issue of sexism with her children. She shared: "I have a seven-year-old son, and I have realised what my job is in raising him. "If we want to have a future that's different, that is where it starts. You made me think of how many conversations I've had with him, say, since he's turned five years old, about the differences in boys and girls, and I see how he's taught to feel like he's superior, at five, than girls are." Halle, 54, is determined to ensure her son really thinks about sexism and its damaging impact.

The Hollywood star said: "I've had to really break that down for him and give him a new perspective, and challenge those thoughts and ask him to identify where that comes from, and if he believes that or not and challenge what he's subconsciously getting from somewhere.

"I can tell that because we're having those conversations he is going to grow as a deep thinker on the subject. He's going to be determined not to just accept it. I keep challenging him all the time, like 'Well, why is that a 'girl colour?'"

Meanwhile, Halle recently admitted it's "heartbreaking" that she's still the only woman of colour to win the Best Actress Oscar.

The movie star - who won the coveted gong in 2002 for her performance in “Monster's Ball” - said: "The heartbreak I have is because I really thought that night meant that very soon after that, other women of colour, black women, would stand beside me.

"Now it’s been 20 years and no one has, and so every time Oscar time comes around, I get very reflective and I think, 'Well maybe this year, maybe this year.'

"It has become heartbreaking that no one else has stood there."