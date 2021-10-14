Hangry child? These are the foods that can boost your little one’s mood

We have good days and bad days; we have foods we like more, or like less. But is there a connection between feeling fine and the foods we have eaten? Once in a while, we may feel uneasy or “hangry” because we haven’t had a meal; however, when it comes to your mood, your food choices and feelings go hand-in-hand more often than you might think.

Children are no different as they may throw tantrums because of their bad moods. Fortunately, you and those around you can be happier, healthier, and better energised with each bite, thanks to plenty of good foods that provide mood-boosting benefits. The team at Nestlé for Healthier Kids shares how choices in food can improve your kid’s mood.

A balanced breakfast to kickstart the day Making sure that children have a balanced breakfast to start the day can improve their mood, memory, and energy throughout the day. Breakfast should include fruits, porridge, yoghurt or peanut butter, and healthy fats such as avocado, eggs, and nuts, so they get fuel for the day. A healthy gut makes a happy child

Bacteria in your child’s gut plays an important role in their mental and physical well-being. The gut also produces most hormones responsible for balancing our moods, overall well-being, and happiness, which is why gut health is crucial to mood, brain health, and happiness. Drinking water is key as children may find it difficult to concentrate or think clearly if they don’t drink enough fluids. They might also start to feel constipated if dehydrated, which puts no one in a good mood. When parents lead by example and are creative with food, they can get their children to eat more fruits and vegetables. Fruits and veggies help children stay physically and mentally healthy. Even just a few different colours of fruits and vegetables per day will ensure that children get a healthy mix of nutrients. Healthy digestion can be achieved by eating apples, beans, or fruits with skin.