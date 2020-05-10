Happy Mother's Day! Here's a gift from us
South Africa may be in lockdown, with our collective spirits in free fall, but we are not letting that stand in the way of celebrating our moms this Mother's Day.
Our gift to you is a very special Mother's Day digital magazine, a labour of love from the IOL Lifestyle team, honouring moms from all walks of life and saying thank you for being the rocks of our nation.
Mother gives a glimpse into the lives of 38 mothers in this strange new world where each and every one of us is affected by Covid-19. And what the stories tell us is that we're in this together.
Read it at https://digital360.africa/
mother-may-10-2020/ or
https://issuu.com/independentnewspapers/docs/md_mag_e1_290720_p01. s
hare it with your mom, sisters . aunts... followers, but most of all, enjoy it.
See the list of our featured mothers below:
- Nontando Mposo
- Tanya Fynn
- Nelandri Narianan
- Livia Lazarus
- Krijay Govender
- Riana Howa
- Tshepi Vundla
- Nzinga Quinta
- Siba Mtongana
- Val Boje
- Joanie Fredericks
- Rachel Kolisi
- Shazia van Wyk
- Thobekile Ndlovu
- Zahra Sooliman
- Marchelle Abrahams
- Jenny Morris
- Semone Skosan
- Busiswa Gqulu
- Pearl Thusi
- Aisha Baker
- DJ Zinhle
- Krsangi Radhe
- Renata Ford
- Gail
- Nandi Madida
- Samantha Chrysanthou
- Portia Gumede
- Modiehi Thulo
- Kee-Leen Irvine
- Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp
- Keshni Odayan-Chetty
- Lou-Anne Daniels
- Anasia Govender
- Corli Botha
- Phindile Grootboom
- Rolanda Marais
- Thandi Joy Henkeman