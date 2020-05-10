Happy Mother's Day! Here's a gift from us





Our gift to you is a very special Mother's Day digital magazine, a labour of love from the IOL Lifestyle team, honouring moms from all walks of life and saying thank you for being the rocks of our nation.





Mother gives a glimpse into the lives of 38 mothers in this strange new world where each and every one of us is affected by Covid-19. And what the stories tell us is that we're in this together.

South Africa may be in lockdown, with our collective spirits in free fall, but we are not letting that stand in the way of celebrating our moms this Mother's Day.