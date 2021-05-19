Have you lost your BFF to motherhood? Here’s how to stay friends with your bestie who has kids

You’ve been best friends since high school - inseparable.

Did everything together. Partied until sunrise, wiped each others tears when a boy broke your heart and laughed out loud at private jokes.

These are the little things that BFFs (best friends forever) are made of.

Such tight friendship bonds are often tested when one of the friend gets married and it becomes more challenging when one of your friends becomes a mom.

The friend you used to party with until 3am is now pulling an all-nighter with a crying baby and trying to nap during the day between the breastfeeding and nappy changes.

Maintaining a friendship with someone with kids isn’t easy but like any other relationship, you have to make the effort to make it work.

So how do you as the bestie, and you as the busy mom-friend, keep your friendship going. Here are some tips on how to keep your BFF status.

Plan in advance. Picture: Pexels

Plan in advance but be realistic and flexible

First of all you have to actually make a plan to see each other. Make the effort to do so. When kids come into the picture anything spontaneous flies out window.

Set a date and time in advance so that the mom-friend can make proper arrangements. Getting a babysitter is the number 1 priority! There’s school activities and play dates that will take priority over your lunch or dinner plans.

Having said that, you have to be realistic and be prepared for changes or cancellations at the last minute.

To the mom friends, schedule your lunch or dinner dates around your baby’s feeding and nap times. You know your baby best and when they need you most during the day.

Make the most of your time together

Get a mani and pedi together. Not only you will be able to have a catch-up session, but you’ll be able to get in some much needed pampering at the same time.

Watch a movie you both have been wanting so see. Movies have a set time. Which makes it easy to plan around.

Hit the mall and do a bit of retail therapy. Remember how much fun you used to have just window shopping with a friend.

Enjoy outdoor activities that kids can join in on. Picture: Pexels

Consider activities that will include the little one

Every mom would love some alone time with their friends, but there are times when that simply isn’t possible.

There are activities that both of you can enjoy even with the little one.

How about a walk on the beach or little hike in the forest“ Kids love being outdoors. Spending time out in nature is good for everyone!

Pick a restaurant with a monitored kiddies play area. Many eateries now cater for families and busy little ones.