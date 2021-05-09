Helena Christensen, Pernille Teisbaek, and Iris Gold share their personal motherhood stories

Iconic supermodel Helena Christensen, with her mother Elsa, stylist and creative director Pernille Teisbaek, and singer-songwriter Iris Gold have partnered with Pandora to share their personal motherhood stories.

This Mother’s Day, Christensen and her mother remember how it was like watching their children become grown-ups.

“It's almost like when you have a child, you fill up a bottle with as much pure love, strength, hope and confidence that you possibly can for them to have for the rest of their lives,” said Christensen.

She also spoke how amazing it was working with her mother.

She said: “Mothers are heroes in so many ways and my mom Elsa is the very definition of one. She is strong, vulnerable, wise, intuitive, empathetic, tough, honest, funny and so full of love. This year I was able to honour my beautiful mom in a very special way, working with her on the @theofficialpandora Mother’s Day 2021 campaign and the day we spent together, alongside two other cool mamas @pernilleteisbaek and @irisgoldmusic was truly magical, filled with laughter, tears and endless childhood tales.”

Gold, who had a baby last year looks back at giving birth during the lockdown.

She reflected: “The most powerful thing about becoming a mother is not caring so much about what other people think. I wish I had the confidence to feel that way before I had my son.”

Meanwhile, Teisbaek reminisces on how it was like raising two toddlers while pregnant.

She admitted that having kids is actually really difficult. “It’s a balance I haven’t learned yet, but I feel that I’m learning every day,” she said.

Pandora has challenged mothers to share a memory they would like to recreate to make Mother’s Day more special.