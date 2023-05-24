Independent Online
Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Here’s why Princess Catherine declines to sign autographs

Princess Catherine, elegantly dressed in white, and her three children, smart in blue and white outfits, ride in a carriage.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, had to decline autographing children’s artwork at the Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS

Published 3h ago

Catherine, Princess of Wales had to decline autographing children’s artwork at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The 41-year-old royal – who has Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 5-year-old Prince Louis with the Prince of Wales – was a surprise guest at the annual garden show on Monday, and had to abide by a long-standing rule that members of the British Royal Family cannot sign their name, to prevent forgery.

Instead of her signature, Catherine drew trees and flowers on their sketches.

Catherine is quoted by “People” as telling the pupils: “I can’t write my name”.

Ruby, 7, got a flower, another young girl got a tree, and a third pupil got a pond with plants.

The princess told one of them: “My name’s Catherine. I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules."

King Charles, before he was monarch, broke the protocol to sign “Charles 2010” on a piece of paper for flood victims in Cornwall that year.

A man asked: “Can I be really cheeky please sir and can I have your autograph for my young son Tom? I’m not sure if you do autographs but it would make his day.”

The then-prince stunned his protection when he asked for someone to find some paper for him to sign and apologised for his shaky handwriting.

This was a very rare case.

It has, however, become increasingly common for the royals to take selfies with members of the public.

LondonKate MiddletonKing Charles IIIRoyal FamilyGardening

