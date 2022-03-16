Hide but don’t seek: Putin’s children and mistress reportedly hiding in secured chalet in Switzerland

There is a violent war taking place in Ukraine. However, according to Express reports and rumours, there are whispers regarding the private life of the Russian president about his children and secret Olympian girlfriend. Putin 69, is reportedly seeing a 38-year-old Alina Kabaeva who is a Russian politician and retired Olympic rhythmic gymnast.

The Express article states that a source told American news website Page Six, “While Putin carries out his assault on Ukraine, attacking innocent citizens and causing a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland — for now, at least." WATCH: The untold truth Of Putin’s secret girlfriend

In addition, the report says that the children of the couple all have Swiss passports. The source told Page Six, that the couple share twin daughters and two sons who were born in Switzerland. WhiIe others are suffering the consequences of this violent war, Putin’s family remains safe and secure. Including his children from his first marriage who is rumoured to be hiding somewhere else. However, nobody knows what the outcome will be as Switzerland chose not to remain neutral and adopted a strong stance against the Russian president's actions in Ukraine, says the Express report.

