How Barbie is inspiring young children by championing diversity

Barbie celebrates her 61st anniversary this year.

The celebration kicked off with a drive for inclusivity by launching dolls that represent a multitude of more realistic body shapes and sizes, heights, ethnicities and abilities.

The drive for inclusivity went a step further, by inspiring young girls to imagine the possibilities to be anything they want to be as well as embracing the realities of imperfections through introducing dolls with the skin condition vitiligo, prosthetic limbs, as well as being wheelchair bound.

“We are proud to offer our customers a diverse doll line that continues to evolve and represent the real world as we see it. This range encourages children to embrace and celebrate even more stories they see in the world around them,” said Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager of Toys R Us and Babies R Us South Africa.

Barbie has been inspiring children for six decades by allowing them to play out different roles and careers. The famous doll has been a fixture in toy boxes since her debut in 1959, and now she has evolved to become a true reflection of what real women like like.