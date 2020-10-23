How Barbie is inspiring young children by championing diversity
Barbie celebrates her 61st anniversary this year.
The celebration kicked off with a drive for inclusivity by launching dolls that represent a multitude of more realistic body shapes and sizes, heights, ethnicities and abilities.
The drive for inclusivity went a step further, by inspiring young girls to imagine the possibilities to be anything they want to be as well as embracing the realities of imperfections through introducing dolls with the skin condition vitiligo, prosthetic limbs, as well as being wheelchair bound.
“We are proud to offer our customers a diverse doll line that continues to evolve and represent the real world as we see it. This range encourages children to embrace and celebrate even more stories they see in the world around them,” said Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager of Toys R Us and Babies R Us South Africa.
Barbie has been inspiring children for six decades by allowing them to play out different roles and careers. The famous doll has been a fixture in toy boxes since her debut in 1959, and now she has evolved to become a true reflection of what real women like like.
Another popular line is Barbie Fashionistas – a range which embraces diversity boasting six body types, nine skin tones, six eye colours, eleven hair colours, ten hairstyles and so many on-trend fashions and accessories.
Barbie Fashionista Wheelchair Doll has proven quite a favourite. The dolls are designed to reflect the world girls see around them today, offering them infinite ways to play out stories and express their style.
Barbie Fashionista Wheelchair Doll is currently available on loot.co.za for R817, Toys R Us and other toy stores.