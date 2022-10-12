How communities can use ECD centres to improve the welfare of South African children

By establishing and equipping Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres as nutrition hubs, malnutrition might be reduced and children could thrive. Before the age of five, poor nutrition has a significant detrimental impact on a child's brain development, preventing them from developing to their full potential, succeeding in school, and making a positive contribution to society.

In her recently published PhD research, Dr Jessica Ronaasen, an ECD specialist and National Programmes lead for the Do More Foundation, outlined the necessity of capacitating ECD centres in order to address the dreadful evils of poverty, hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition that are still on the rise in our nation. Community-based ECD centres and the creation of purpose-driven public and private partnerships may be the solution to this complex issue. The ECD team at the Do More Foundation and its knowledgeable partners have identified a number of very clear, doable initiatives that we can take on to strengthen ECD facilities and assist them in becoming centres of nutrition in their local communities:

In order to comply with the Department of Health's "Nutrition Guidelines for ECD Programmes," join forces with a government-funded nutrition programme to get nutrition vouchers. Particularly unregistered ECD centres are affected by this.

Train the support staff at ECD centres on the proper ways to purchase, store, prepare, and serve food items in accordance with the Department of Health's nutritional recommendations for ECD programmes.

The cooking facilities in each ECD centre should be up to date with all the tools required to adhere to the hygienic standards and other requirements in the Department of Health's Nutrition Guidelines for ECD Programmes.

Join forces with companies and forums to make bulk purchases and save money. This will greatly aid in encouraging the purchase of nourishing foods for kids, especially when coupled with a voucher system for designated good foods at discounted prices.

Support parents by providing them with a variety of resources for early learning, caregiver nutrition, literacy, and understanding the value of a healthy diet.

Join forces with the Department of Health and local clinics to visit ECD facilities and provide outreach services like growth monitoring, vitamin A distribution, de-worming medicine, and screening for health issues and developmental delays.

Create food gardens at ECD facilities with enough space to give pregnant women, kids under six and people with disabilities access to wholesome food.

Include the development of agricultural goods like vegetables in the early learning curriculum to provide kids the knowledge they need to eat healthily.

Help ECD facilities create a healthy eating policy so that primary caregivers are aware of the rules and agree to them, as well as what foods and snacks to send their children to school with.

Additionally, different parent support groups and groups for mothers who are pregnant or breastfeeding could be established by centres.

Identify young children and families in your ward who are experiencing food insecurity and poor nutritional outcomes by working together with community workers. The Department of Health can organise and support these personnel and teach them to refer cases to the appropriate parties. Collectively, these actions can improve outcomes for those who struggle with hunger and need nutritional support, while also enabling family members and other community members to help our most disadvantaged children. This won't be achievable, though, if ECD centres aren't equipped and supported to serve as the nutritional centre and pillar of the neighbourhood that they have the potential to be. An innovative and long-lasting solution to the nutritional issue in South Africa is to support ECD centres in becoming nutritional hubs.

