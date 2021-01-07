How to clean up your child’s diet after the holidays

Now that the festive season is over, we’re back to reality. Many children spent the holidays enjoying all the sweet things and junk. Now that many are getting ready for school, parents need to plan for their children’s diet. To make sure your children stay healthy, Futurelife advises how you can clean up their diet: Start the morning with a nutritious breakfast Studies show that breakfast can improve mental performance, concentration, and mood. Well-nourished children perform better academically as they have better focus, show improvement in behaviour, problem-solving skills, short-term memory, and attention.

Let them make their lunch

The benefits of teaching children to make their lunch are massive; it offers you an opportunity to teach healthy eating habits, it teaches them to be responsible and take ownership, and reduces food waste.

Limit refined sugars

Try not to feed your children foods with added sugar as they do not contribute anything to their diet. Instead, give them food with natural sugar such as fruits, vegetables, grains and dairy.

Increase their fibre intake

Fibre is important for the digestion and absorption of food, and insufficient fibre may be the reason your child is constipated. To increase their fibre intake, you need to include a starch option that is high in dietary fibre in every meal.

Set new table ‘rules’

Rule number one: never serve soda drinks or juice with any meals. Water works just fine. Also, place smaller spoons in the bowls to dish up with. People tend to dish up without concentrating; if the spoon is smaller, they will most likely anyway stop after two spoons.

Pro tip: Make sure your kids always have water bottles with them.