How to host an 'egg-citing' Easter egg hunt for your kids

Easter is usually spent with loved ones, being thankful for one another, having fun and making wonderful new memories. One especially fun idea to make the occasion even more memorable for kids is an Easter egg hunt. This has become a popular tradition for many families, with kids eagerly looking forward to their annual egg hunt.

The best thing is that Easter egg hunts can be done in a variety of ways to suit any space or group. Here Lindt shares five easy tips that will help you plan a stellar celebration.: Pick a date and location

Your hunt doesn’t need to happen on Easter – it might even be better to pick a different date and extend the Easter Bunny fun. If you’re planning a large community event, it probably makes the most sense to choose an outdoor location but not too large that it's impossible to find the eggs (with a rain date just in case). With just a few kids, limit it to your yard or an outdoor park. Just make sure whatever space you choose is safe (away from roads and traffic).

Get your Easter supplies together What do you need for a great Easter egg hunt? The supplies are simple – treasure eggs. Make sure you’re not short-handed, estimate around five to 10 eggs a child. Get crafty with the egg basket

Collecting eggs is so much more fun if the little ones have decorated their own egg “baskets” or holders. Any container will do, from a plastic or metal bucket to even an old egg carton. Use stickers, ribbons, paint, crayons and so on to add colour and some extra flair. Hide the Easter eggs

Before you start hiding anything, count the eggs. Choose hiding spots that make sense for the ages of the kids invited. You'll want some eggs in more obvious locations, if the weather’s co-operating, an outdoor hunt is ideal, right on the open lawn for little ones, and others hidden in more challenging spots, like tucked inside your mailbox, in a plant bed, or hidden behind the stump of a tree for older participants. Just be sure to make the boundaries for your egg hunt clear – you want the kids to know where they should be looking.

Ready, set, hunt Top tip: divide the participants into two groups: one for the littler kids and one for the bigger kids and begin the hunt, or match an older child with a younger one and encourage teamwork. Most importantly, have fun. You’ve done what you need to prepare, now it’s time to sit back, relax, and watch the kiddos enjoy themselves.