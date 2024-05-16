How to prevent burnout and maintain your wellbeing as a parent

Parenting can be an incredibly rewarding experience but it can also be mentally and physically draining. When one is juggling work demands, and taking care of kids' needs on top of the general household responsibilities, one is at risk of burnout.

And as a parent, you cannot put yourself through that. Therefore, it’s important to take care of yourself to avoid burnout. Parenting can be overwhelming. Picture: Gustavo Fring / Pexels Here are some strategies to prevent burnout and maintain your wellbeing as a parent.

Prioritise self-care It’s important to prioritise self-care and make time for activities that help you relax and recharge. This could include exercise, meditation, reading a book, or spending time with friends. Taking care of yourself will help you take better care of your children.

Set boundaries It’s essential to set boundaries and learn to say no when necessary. Don’t feel guilty about prioritising your needs and setting limits on your time and energy. It’s okay to ask for help from your partner, family members, or friends when you need it.

Don’t feel guilty about prioritising your needs and setting limits on your time and energy. Picture: Keira Burton / Pexels Delegate tasks Don’t try to do everything yourself. Delegate household chores and responsibilities to your children or partner. Sharing the workload will help prevent you from feeling so overwhelmed that you cannot cope at all.

Delegate household chores. Picture: Cottonbro / Pexels Schedule downtime It’s essential to schedule downtime into your routine and give yourself permission to relax and unwind. Make time for activities you enjoy and try to disconnect from work and parenting responsibilities. Practice mindfulness Mindfulness techniques, such as deep breathing exercises or meditation, can help you stay present and reduce stress.

Take a few moments each day to focus on your breath and let go of worries about the past or future. Seek support Don't be afraid to seek support from a therapist, counsellor, or support group if you're feeling overwhelmed. Talking to someone can provide perspective and help you navigate the challenges of parenting.