How to support virtual Slipper Week

Reach For A Dream recently celebrated 32 years of fulfilling the wishes of South African children who face life-threatening illnesses. Despite the lockdown and global pandemic, the foundation has continued to engage with families and medical teams across the country. In doing so, it has a list of dream children in waiting. The much-celebrated annual Slipper Day, which is Reach For A Dream’s largest fund-raising campaign, was scheduled for May 8 but postponed, resulting in a setback in terms of funding which affected the good work it does. Thus, Reach For A Dream has decided to team up with long-standing retail partner Wimpy to initiate a Virtual Slipper Week that will run from August 10 to 16. Now more than ever we need to support our children.

“This is an opportunity for us to show the true spirit of South Africa, of Ubuntu, of togetherness,” said Jacques Cronje, Wimpy’s marketing executive.

Get Behind Virtual Slipper Week

Let’s help raise funds for this worthy cause and ensure that dreams can’t be locked down. Join Reach For A Dream and Wimpy between August 10 and 16 to show support by making a donation via https://wimpy.co.za/reach-for-a-dream/. Spread the love by sharing your Slipper Selfie and tagging @ReachForADream and @WimpySA with the hashtags: #BetterTogetherMoments #VirtualSlipperWeek.

For every donation of R30 and above, you can redeem a free filter coffee voucher from your nearest Wimpy.

For more information on Reach For A Dream visit www.reachforadream.org.za