How uncomfortable conversations with your kids can protect them from online sexting, porn and predators

Parental controls are just one example of a solution that can help keep your kids safe online. There is general agreement, though, that parents need more than one technique, and that all initiatives to keep children safe online will be more successful if they are supported by honest dialogue between the child and the parent.

If the subject is cyberbullying, which cuts across both the actual world and the digital one, parents can easily have continuing conversations with their children about it. However, some of the risks that kids face online are far more delicate subjects that will put most parents' comfort levels to the test, particularly when it comes to discussing sex and pornography or suicide and suicidal ideation. The CEO and Founder of FYI Play it Safe, Rachelle Best spends a significant portion of her working hours educating parents, teachers, kids, and youth about the risks that young people face when using the internet, playing games, and using mobile apps.

FYI Play it Safe is an AI-powered monitoring app that families use all over the world to keep kids safer online. She has a comprehensive understanding of how South African parents and their kids are now dealing with or avoiding challenging subjects. Best says, “Parents have different levels of personal comfort with certain sensitive topics that can inhibit them from starting these conversations or responding appropriately if their children initiate them. In these cases, the ‘not my child’ syndrome is commonly used to deflect from the need to have a conversation about a topic that is uncomfortable for the parent.

“Typically, I come across those who will insist their child is ‘too young and innocent or naïve’ to have a conversation that is related to sexting or online pornography or child grooming by predators. Others will say such conversations aren’t necessary because they trust their child to never look at sexually inappropriate content or engage with a stranger or potential predator.” The prevalence of online pornography and other content displaying overt adult sexuality poses a concern to parents who suffer from the "not my child" syndrome of going unnoticed.

For instance, according to the most recent data, 53% of kids felt safe admitting they had been exposed to porn while 75% of parents claim their child has never been exposed to it. Many more people probably would choose to deny ever engaging with porn. Not only is inappropriate sexual content online a problem, but children and teens are also susceptible to finding or seeking out material about self-harm, violence, and suicide. Furthermore, children and teenagers may run into predators in online venues other than social networking platforms such as communication app platforms or in gaming chat groups. It is also challenging for parents to keep up with and maintain a watch on all the digital areas where their children may be engaged in this constantly changing landscape, where new apps and games are released every day.