‘I love our baby so much’ - Halle Bailey says motherhood is ‘wonderful’

Halle Bailey thinks motherhood is “wonderful”. 'The Little Mermaid' star announced on January 6, that she welcomed a baby boy named Halo with her rapper boyfriend DDG, 26, late last year and the couple couldn't be happier with life as a family of three.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Bailey gushed about parenthood: "It's wonderful. I love our baby so much. We're so happy." DDG, real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, added: "It's amazing." The 23-year-old singer-and-actress will contest for her first solo Grammy Award at the weekend. She was shortlisted for Best R+B song for her single 'Angel', and she said she was “excited” by the recognition.

Speaking at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective on Thursday, she said: "This recognition means so much, we're just happy to be here. "I'm just excited and I'm gonna try to celebrate. That's why I forced myself to come out tonight! I'm like, 'Let's have fun!'" Bailey kept her pregnancy out of the public eye and refused to confirm speculation she was expecting her first child, and she recently explained why she had decided to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey) Speaking in a video posted on Snapchat via the Snapchat Reply function, she told her followers: "I really appreciate people ... who are kind and understanding especially of me wanting to wait to share something this sacred and beautiful. I just wanted to make sure that I had a beautiful, private, healthy time in my journey ... " She went on to reveal she did her best to avoid social media as much as possible during her pregnancy as she didn't want to comment on all the baby rumours. “I stayed off all social media, I really tried to, just to keep myself sane and ok. I know there was a lot of people who would always comment and be like: 'We know, girl, we know,' and I was like: 'It's great that you know but I'm going to just chill,” Bailey said.