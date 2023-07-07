‘I walk around naked in my own home and now I’m expected to apologise for it’

The great thing about having your own place is that you can do whatever you please in it. Like walking around naked for one.

This Reddit user is one of those people. However, he recently had an unfortunate encounter that has left him having to apologise for his actions. He took to the popular app to share this awkward encounter.

He started by telling readers that since his girlfriend moved in with him six months ago, he no longer wears clothes in his apartment. “I see no problem with this, it's my home and I can wear what I want, even if that's nothing,” he writes. He then briefly mentioned his mother and the fact that she is a bit overbearing and oversteps her boundaries.

“Last week, I was having a nap on my couch, no clothes as you might expect. I woke up to my mother screaming like a maniac, and before I could do anything she ran out of the place like she'd seen the devil,” recalled the Reddit user. “Later I got a barrage of texts from her saying that I was sick in the head for doing that, and she won't hear any of my explanations. She wants me to apologise for my actions.” The man, however, doesn’t think he didn’t anything wrong and refuses to apologise.

“She came into my house without knocking, she has no right to complain about what she saw. She and my father want me to apologise for exposing her to my body like that. But I think I have the right to not wear anything in my own home,” he concluded. Reddit users on the AITA group agree that he did nothing wrong.