Idina Menzel admits to being a competitive mom

Idina Menzel has to “watch what she says” at her son’s basketball games. The “Frozen” actress is “very competitive” and admitted she’s prone to getting carried away on the sidelines when she’s cheering on 12-year-old Walker, who she has with ex-husband Taye Diggs.

She said: “I’m very competitive. “I have to watch what I say at my son’s basketball games.” Idina – who is now married to Aaron Lohr – has her own fashion line, which was inspired by seeing stylish other moms when she was doing the school run.

She told “Us Weekly” magazine: “I was inspired to design my clothing like, Encore by Idina Menzel, when I realised how well put together all of the other moms were at school drop-off in the morning.” Although Walker is almost a teenager, the 51-year-old actress still can’t resist cradling him like a baby. She said: “My son is 12 but I still like to hold him like a baby when he sleeps.”

And Idina got to live out her own childhood fantasies when it came to creating playhouses for her son. She said: “I built my son the tree house I always wished I had as a kid.”

The “Cinderella” actress previously credited her son for helping her adjust to turning 50. She said of reaching the milestone age: “I am ashamed to say it, but I was having a hard time with it. I think it was subconsciously bothering me more than I let on, in regards to my relevance as a performer and actress. I’m feeling like the old lady sometimes, and that’s not who I am. I feel very young at heart.

