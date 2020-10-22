’If sight words had a face, I would punch it’: Mom’s rant goes viral and it’s something all parents can relate to

US comedian Tiffany Jenkins might be the best thing to come out of lockdown. With relatable content and a sense of humour that is funny AF, she is keeping parents around the world entertained with her running commentary on homeschooling her children. Her latest rant has gone viral and we can’t seem to get enough of it. Last week she took to Instagram to share a video of herself demonstrating how ridiculous she sounds trying to explain to her preschooler that certain words have silent letters. In the video, she is explaining the difficulty that goes into teaching her children to pronounce sight words like “know” and “no”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Jenkins (@jugglingthejenkins) on Oct 14, 2020 at 6:50am PDT “I'm not trying to be dramatic, but if sight words had a face, I would punch it,” the 35-year-old Florida mom starts off with.

What makes it all the more funny is that each and every parent can relate. It’s also probably the reason why her video went viral with more than 893 000 views, the Daily Mail reported.

“Kids are just supposed to know that this ’o’ sounds like a ’w’?' she asked. ”I don't think so. I sound like a lunatic trying to explain these words to my kids.“

The mother of three, who also has a blog, has been having a rough time trying to make sure her children are up to date with their schooling.

And while she appears to be losing it at one point, towards the end of the video, she gives a shout out to teachers.

"Shout out to all the teachers, okay?“ she said. "Because I can't friggin' do this."

While appearing on Good Morning America, Jenkins said: "Everyone who watched it said it was super relatable and they were going through the same thing.”