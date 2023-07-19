'I'm almost 18!' Honey Boo Boo 'doesn't understand' why people still see her as a little child

The 17-year-old reality star shot to fame when she was a child on 'Toddlers and Tiaras' before she and her family landed their own TLC reality show 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' in 2012.

But after graduating high school and striking up a relationship with Dralin Carswell, 21, she admitted that fans are often shocked to discover she is "basically grown up."

She told People: "I get a lot of comments like that. And I feel like since I've been on TV for such a long time, since I was younger, a lot of people still picture me as a little kid..

“A lot of people still think like, 'Oh, you're not supposed to be this' and 'You got a boyfriend? Oh no, you're not supposed to have a boyfrien'. And it's like, I'm almost going to be 18. I've already graduated high school. I'm basically already grown. So I just don't understand it!"