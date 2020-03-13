'I'm so ugly:' Hairdresser consoling crying girl sparks outpouring of support

As parents and adults, we are the custodians of our children's mental wellbeing, and that includes self-esteem and body positivity. So when Instagram user @lilwavedaddy posted a video of a four-year-old girl getting her hair done, and then breaking down while saying "I'm so ugly," complete strangers and celebrities rallied around the little girl. The video opens with little Ariyonna having her hair styled by Shabria Redmond, an Atlanta-based hairdresser, when she glances at her own reflection and says quietly “I’m so ugly.” Redmond, who posted the video, immediately stops what she's doing and says “Don’t say that! Don’t say that. Don’t say that. You are so pretty.

“When you look at yourself, you’re supposed to say, I’m so pretty. You are so pretty, do you hear me? You’ve got the prettiest little dimples. You are too cute.”

When posting the tender moment to Instagram, Redmond wrote: "While doing her hair she had alllll the energy in the world then out of nowhere she stares at herself and gets soooo discouraged 😢 it broke my heart into pieces because she has the GREATEST energy and the most beautiful smile and heart !"

Celebrities like Michelle Obama and Jada Pinkett Smith soon commented on the video, sending messages of love and support.

Actress Viola Davis added her own poignant comment, saying that this is the "motivating factor for Black women to leave a legacy... of worth and beauty."

The 'How to get away with murder' star also mentioned the fact that people of colour having been fighting against hundreds of years of brutal conditioning of being considered less than.











