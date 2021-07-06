Indoor activities to keep children and parents occupied during winter school holidays

Some parents may find it challenging to balance their workload and keep their children entertained at home during the school holidays. Because of current lockdown restrictions, going on outings is not really an option. As a result, parents find themselves stranded at home, with children who require some form of entertainment while on holiday.

For parents who work remotely, hearing "mommy, I'm bored" every ten minutes may be frustrating, especially if they're trying to concentrate on getting work done. To help parents keep children occupied over the school holidays, we've compiled a list of indoor activities to do throughout the holidays. Holiday programme for pre-schoolers

Learning does not have to stop just because schools are closed. Early childhood education specialists Play Sense came up with a free four-week holiday platform, PlayBox, which will guide parents and their pre-schoolers through an enriching, connected time. The weekly different learning themes are as follows:

Imaginary play - ignites your child’s language, social, and emotional skills development. Sensory play - develops your child’s motor skills, cognitive reasoning, language, creativity, and imagination. Creative play - encourages your child’s cognitive and language development, as well as motor skills.

Movement play - develops your child’s language and gross motor skills, while having so much fun. The programme is designed for children aged two to four, and is available online. Registration is free on https://playsense.org/play-box/sign-up/ Children’s series and movies for every age on Showmax or YouTube

More peaceful days in the house mean snacks, a cosy blanket, and the perfect series or movie. Showmax has a handful of these available to keep your little ones entertained while you work. These include Zog and the Flying Doctors, Spongebob, Harry Potter, Craig of the Creek, and many more. Bond with your kids with these fun indoor activities

The holidays also provide an opportunity for parents to spend quality time with their children. There are many ways to do that without having to leave the house, such as: Learning a new recipe together Child-friendly recipes are available online. Cooking or baking with your children will not only entertain them, but will also offer them a sense of accomplishment.

Starting a reward system for completing chores around the house Setting up a reward system will encourage children to contribute around the house. The rewards can range from choosing what to eat for supper, to choosing which movie to watch. Setting up an indoor scavenger hunt