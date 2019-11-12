Inside the charmed lives of celebrity kids









Kairo Forbes and DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram Scooping up brand deals, driving Lamborghinis and dripping in designer bling, these celebrity children are revelling in the benefits of their parent’s celebrity status.

From superyacht cruises off the coast of Italy to lavish parties and super-fast cars, it’s no secret that celebrities live lives of luxury. Since they've started sharing more about the private aspects of their lives on social media, it’s becoming more and more evident that their offspring are following in their footsteps - in every over-the-top way.

From local to abroad, here’s what it’s like to live the charmed life of a celebrity child:





Designer handbags





Picture: Instagram



If there ever was an aspect of this Stormi Webster's life that anyone would be envious of, it’s that she’s been rocking designer labels since before she could even walk. Following in her mother’s footsteps, it seems the toddler is already beginning to grow a handbag collection. Stormi has been seen sporting a Louis Vuitton purse with an estimated price of over £2000 (R37 930).





The micro bag was revealed to be a Christmas present from her aunt Kim Kardashian and appears to be a Mini HL Speedy Bag in black, with colourful rainbow logos. Online sleuths speculated that the bag was from Louis Vuitton's 2003 Takashi Murakami Collection, which featured a similar colourway.





Harper’s Bazaar Australia tallied up Stormi’s luxury bag collection which includes a miniature Chanel handbag from DJ Khaled and the teeny tiny Jacquemus Le Chiquito bag. Stormi was also seen carrying the crown jewel of her collection: a miniature Hermes Kelly bag which has an outrageous price tag of over £16 200 (R 307 236).





Plush playhouses





Picture: Twitter



Scott Disick, the ex of and father to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, embarked on a new project, a house-flipping series on E! called "Flip It Like Disick."





One of the first architectural endeavours unveiled on the show involved building a playhouse for his 9, 7, and 4-year-old children. Disick and his team drew inspiration from a building in Mexico, which used a range of different woods to create a singular structure. Living away from his children, Disick’s hope was that having this physical structure would help create a connection with his children even when he isn't present at his ex's Calabasas home.





The $100 000 (R1 470 615) play pad is certainly much nicer and more luxurious than a lot of peoples homes. And, with his kids having input on the design and decor features, it’s no surprise it turned out super extravagant. His eldest, Mason, requested "a table, mini-fridge, and intercom for sushi". As for the rest of the inside, it’s fully decked out with a loft bed, couch, recessed lighting and plenty of toys for the three to share with their Kardashian cousins.





High-class hobbies





Picture: Instagram



Fashion designer Victoria Beckham and former professional footballer David Beckham’s daughter, Harper Seven Beckham lives a very different life to most children. From holidays in Tanzania to a birthday tea party at Buckingham Palace and over-the-top birthday presents, at just 8 years old, this kid is being primped and preened to be just as worldly and talented as her parents.





Of course, this includes her hobbies and education which are of the highest standard. Since the age of 5, Harper has been enrolled in singing and dancing classes at the exclusive Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts School in Central London – at nearly R2000 per hour. And while the youngest Beckham might choose to follow the path of her mother and become an international pop sensation, she’s growing up to be quite well-rounded and has a few other hobbies up her sleeve.





Investing in their daughter’s love for horse-riding, the Beckhams gifted their Harper with an R184 000 pony. Since then, she’s been able to show off her skills. While on holiday in Bali, the youngest of the Beckham clan was able to impress her parents with her horseback skills during a rather luxurious riding lesson on a picturesque beach.





Baby cars





Picture: Instagram



If it weren’t for the flashy pint-sized models of sports and vintage cars, how else would the toddlers of celebrities get around?





South African businessman, Kenny Kunene, splurged on lavish gifts for his son Remo's first birthday. At the super showy party, a fleet of cars ranging from R3000 to R6000 in price awaited the tiny tot. From a yellow remote-controlled Lamborghini to a shiny black and silver classic Mercedes Benz, there was also the addition of a Cadillac, Ferrari and Bentley to complete the collection estimated to be worth over R23 000.





Brand deals





Picture: Instagram



Much like other celebrity children, especially those with their own social media platforms, the daughter of DJ Zinhle and AKA, Kairo Owethu Forbes, is already earning an income through brand endorsements. The iStore, Office London, Earth Child Kids and Disney Africa are just a few of the brands associated with the tot. In one post shared via @kairo.forbe’s Instagram account, she shared: “I’m surprising Mommy and Daddy with gifts from @istoreza because they are the best and I love them soooooo much! #istoreza #GiftsDoneRight #PaidPartnership.” Of course, that very discreet hashtag (#paidsponsorship) totally gives away that this tot was probably paid tonnes of cash to feature the brand on her page.



