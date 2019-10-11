Legendary South African actress and Dove partner Sthandiwe Kgoroge. Picture: Supplied

October 11 marks the 8th annual commemoration of the UN sanctioned International Day of the Girl Child, which aims to recognise girls’ rights, as well as the unique everyday challenges girls face around the world. This internationally recognised day promotes girl’s empowerment, and fulfilment of their human rights. On this day every year, Dove, through their Dove Self-Esteem Project, in partnership with the Department of Basic Education, raises awareness about the issues of body confidence and self-esteem, through highlighting the work that they do in schools around the country, and the world.

To date, the project has reached over 35 million young people around the world, making this programme the biggest provider of self-esteem education of its kind.

The 2019 theme for the day is GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable – and with this in mind, legendary South African actress and Dove partner Sthandiwe Kgoroge reflects on what this means for her and the work that she does, as she plans to join Dove at a local school to share her encouragement and support on the day:

“Although we cannot only highlight the issues that our young people face once a year, it is important that we use days like International Day of the Girl Child, and the work that Dove is doing, to reflect on the more that we can all do. In the context of what is happening in our country with more young people facing depression daily, rampant body shaming, colourism and increased suicide rates, a stronger emphasis needs to placed on tackling these issues on a daily basis.