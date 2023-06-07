The rap star, 30, who has a reported net worth of $80 million (R1.5 billion), has Kulture, 4, and 21-month-old Wave with husband Offset. She said while she is “not usually” a culinary expert, she no longer has a choice in cooking because she is a mother. She told “People”: “I usually am not a person who cooks, but I have been cooking because I got two kids now. So it’s like you really just don’t have a choice. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or not or you’re famous or not. It’s like your kids, when they hungry, they going to be like, ‘I want it, and you got to cook it now’.”

The “I Like It” hitmaker, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said her husband and daughter have opposing views on food because Offset likes to eat “soul food” and Kulture is “very picky”. She prefers to prepare “easy” meals in the kitchen and does not like to attempt anything difficult. She said: “That’s one of the reasons why I picked my recipe, because it’s a recipe that is quick for me, and that my daughter loves. Because she is a picky girl. She don’t like nothing. My husband loves soul food, but my daughter, she don’t really care for that.”