It’s a scam, say tweeps after high school reunion planner 'disappears' with money

Some people hated high school while others managed to make the most of it and flourish. Regardless of how you made it through those years, a high school reunion party is one occasion many people are keen to attend.

You have the folks who want to brag about their achievements and then you have those who are there to satisfy their curiosity about what happened to whom. For most, a high school reunion happens every 10 years. When the occasion comes around, people tend to be keen to help out and do what they can to make it a memorable event.

The planning of one particular 10-year reunion, however, did not go as planned. With the pandemic messing up many plans, the reunion was one of many events that had to be cancelled or postponed. People who planned weddings during this time know all about it. Many lost their deposits or had to pick another date.

After contributing the required amount to secure a venue for the reunion two years ago, these ex-classmates have neither been reimbursed nor have they received information about whether the event will still take place. In fact, no one seems to know where the money is or who has it. Twitter user reMARQable_ suspects that the organiser pocketed the money and started a business: “Yo our high school reunion planner really took our money, didn’t have the reunion and started a business. That’s wild.”

His post has opened up a can of worms. Yo our high school reunion planner really took our money, didn’t have the reunion and started a business. That’s wild — 29✨ (@reMARQable_) February 8, 2022 reMARQable_ goes into great detail about how things went down and how fingers were pointed yet no money paid, leaving many suspecting that it had been a scam all along. While most Twitter users planned to be there for the tea, others had their bit say about the situation and why most of them avoid reunions.