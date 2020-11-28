It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas: Hasbro releases best-selling toy list for 2020

You know it’s that time of the year when toy company Hasbro releases its annual bestseller list for 2020. The list is met with fits of excited laughter from children, while for parents it has the opposite effect with most asking “can I afford it?” The toy children have been dreaming of for a whole year might just be on the list. Take a look below at some of the toys. Mama Josie the Kangaroo from furReal

Mama Josie comes with three adorable babies - one baby is a boy, the other a girl and the third is a surprise. Unbox all three for the big gender reveal. This loving mama responds to touch with 70+ sound-and-motion reactions, moves her head and arms, hops to music, and can hold and “kiss” her babies while making loving sounds.

Mama Josie the Kangaroo from furReal retails from R1 999. Picture: Supplied

Nerf Ultra One

The Nerf Ultra One motorised blaster has a high-capacity 25-dart drum and comes with 25 Nerf Ultra darts. Fire over two dozen darts with the high-performance advantages of this Nerf Ultra blaster.

Nerf ULTRA One Blaster retails for R1 799 on loot.co.za

Monopoly Mzansi

Still a firm family favourite, Monopoly Mzansi, featuring 22 locations, makes a perfect gift for the festive season. A good choice for travellers, Monopoly Mzansi provides an opportunity for family and friends to come together and enjoy some quality time. This version of the Monopoly game welcomes the Rubber Ducky, Tyrannosaurus Rex, and Penguin into its family of tokens.

Monopoly Mzansi retails for R799 on loot.co.za

Play-Doh Slime

This colourful pre-made slime compound is as much fun to look at as it is to touch. Stretch it, pull it and let it ooze. Play-Doh Slime is for children three years and up and gives them a squishable, sensory and creative experience.

Play-Doh Slime retails for R57 on loot.co.za

Baby Alive Baby Gotta Bounce

The interactive Baby Gotta Bounce doll has 25+ cute sound effects, drinks water and “pees” too, like a baby. A bottle and nappy are included. Children ages three years old and up will love caring for this sweet Baby Alive Baby Gotta Bounce doll that moves.

Baby Alive Baby Gotta Bounce retails from R750

Musical Adventure Elsa and Anna fashion dolls

Each doll includes batteries so the musical fun can start as soon as children open the box. All they have to do is turn on the switch on her back and press the button on her bodice to start the catchy tune. Little ones will also love her movie-inspired dress with its elegant design and glitter accents.

Musical Adventure Elsa and Anna fashion dolls retails for R849.90

Cyberverse Battle Call Trooper Class figures

Mobilise for action with Cyberverse Battle Call Trooper Class figures and Cyberverse Battle Call Officer Class figures. Each figure includes a signature weapon, which disassembles and attaches to the figure to create power-up armour.