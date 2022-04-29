Jada Pinkett Smith realised she suffered some anxiety while trying to comfort daughter Willow

Jada Pinkett Smith has realised she probably suffered from some anxiety during her childhood, after trying to “comfort” her daughter. The 50-year-old star has admitted she used to chew her nails “down to the cuticles” at times during her younger years, and she now recognises that was probably due to being anxious, but she also told how she found it tough to “relate” to her 21-year-old daughter.

Jada – who also has son Jaden, 23, with husband Will Smith – said: “It took me a long time to understand Willow. I mean, just her anxiety. “I had a really difficult time relating, because, two things – her lifestyle and how she was brought up very different than mine – I don’t know what it’s like to be a child under hot lights.

“And then just, really not knowing how to comfort her, not knowing what help she needed, not understanding the behaviour. “One thing I would say in having to deal with, and learn about her anxiety, I’ve had to look at some of my own behaviours and the behaviours of my mother, and go, well of course I probably have some anxiety in regards to how I grew up.

“It was very difficult, even to this day, in just being there for her in the way that she needs.” Willow also recalled how her own anxiety seemed to “trigger” her mother. Speaking on Jada’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, she added: “You used to just be like, ‘no. I can’t look at this’.”

Earlier this year, Willow admitted she felt “brainwashed” into thinking she was a brat during her younger years. The 21-year-old pop star suffered anxiety attacks after releasing the hit single Whip My Hair in 2010, and she confessed to feeling overwhelmed by the situation at the time. She said: “That was crazy. I was brainwashed into thinking, ‘no, you’re being a brat, suck it up’.

