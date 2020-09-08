Jamie Oliver thinks his wife Jools is ’nuts’ for wanting 6th baby

Jamie Oliver thinks his wife Jools is "nuts" for wanting a sixth baby. The couple are already parents to daughters Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, and sons Buddy, nine, and River, four, and the 45-year-old chef admitted his spouse has been the driving force behind their decision to have such a large brood, and while he thinks they are "on the limits" of how big a household they can handle, the fashion designer, also 45, doesn't agree. Asked by Joe Wicks on his podcast which of them wanted "all the kids", Jamie told the host: "Jools, she's literally nuts and she wants another one. It's definitely an interesting one but it's her thing right, that's all she ever dreamt of and that's the thing that makes her truly happy. "She just loves being a mother and for that I'm grateful but I think, you know, at 45, we're sort of probably on the limits." Jamie also suggested that Joe's social media pictures of his young children, Indie, two, and Marley, eight months have made Jools broody.

He told the fitness guru: "Your feed is terrible for her, it just makes her more and more broody."

Jools recently revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage during lockdown and admitted that she had lost three babies since giving birth to River, although she is stilling "pining" for a sixth child.

When asked about having another baby on the 'Made By Mammas' podcast, she said: "I really do, I really do but I've just had three miscarriages since then and I'm thinking... and a recent one three weeks ago and I'm thinking: 'No,' I dunno. I do want to, but I've got to mentally check that it's a good idea to do.

"And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it's a little bit dodgy."