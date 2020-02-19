Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum will reportedly use a co-parenting app to help raise their six-year-old daughter together.
The former couple had their divorce finalised earlier this month after announcing their separation in April 2018 following nine years of marriage, and it has now been reported they have agreed the terms of their custody arrangements for six-year-old Everly.
According to Us Weekly magazine, Jenna and Channing will rely on an app called OurFamilyWizard, which is designed to help divorced parents communicate, in order to properly keep track of their schedules when it comes to their daughter.
The app allows parents to map out their schedules, as well as list any expenses, keep track of daily activities with a journal, and share messages that cannot be edited, deleted, or retracted by either party.
As per their custody agreement, Channing, 39, will take care of Everly during the week, whilst Jenna, also 39, will have custody of the tot on alternate weekends.