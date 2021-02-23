Jennifer Lopez celebrates her twins becoming teens: 'So proud and happy'

Jennifer Lopez is "so proud" of her twins as she marks their 13th birthday.

The 51-year-old pop star shed tears as she celebrated the day Emme and Max - who she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony - became teenagers on Monday with an emotional post on social media.

Sharing a video of the twins opening their birthday cards in bed, she penned: "OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since... I’m feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t feeeze time. To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever... (sic)"

In the video, the 'Second Act' star recalled the story of her labour and her first day with her newborn babies, and also treated her children to breakfast in bed with waffles and syrup, as well as eggs, sausages and pancakes.

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently opened up on how she and her family were continuing to make special memories at home during the coronavirus lockdown.