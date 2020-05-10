Jessica Nkosi: 'I decided to make my home a place of peace and happiness'

In celebration of Mother's Day, award-winning actress and Volvo SA brand ambassador Jessica Nkosi shares the challenges and triumphs of being a mom during lockdown. The lockdown had been truly something.

Trying to figure out and deal with our new normal. And finding new ways of doing things... Definitely has its ups and downs...

what I have decided to do is not to focus on the negatives. To not work myself up into a frenzy to not drive myself into depression because of these uncertain times. That would definitely not be good for my child or myself. At the beginning of it all, it took its toll on me a bit. Just because I didn’t know what was happening. What was this? What does it mean for my industry, my career, my family? My daughter had just started school this year and getting used to it and enjoying it. I was afraid to open emails etc because of all the cancellation and postponed emails we were receiving everyday.

But now for some reason fear is out the window. I’m getting so much clarity with all the quiet that we are getting; with the whole world slowing down it has forced us to look within ourselves and find what truly makes us happy, find ourselves again, go for our dreams without fear of failure. To not procrastinate on things that you want to do or achieve.

I decided to make my home a place of peace and happiness. Take each day as it comes. Take each feeling I was feeling as it comes.

My main focus obviously is my daughter. She’s in her toddler stages and demands a lot of attention. She’s certainly enjoying me being home more often, and I’m enjoying spending more time with her.

I’m cooking a lot, I’m actually a great cook... I just discovered that lol. I just didn’t cook very often before *hides* and I’m baking a lot. My family is truly enjoying that, pancakes, banana bread, carrot cakes, scones, the works!! I’m doing the most.

I’ve started working again and it’s quite scary to be outside. It’s really scary but I’m trusting God to keep me safe and covered and protected at all times. I really do not want to make my family sick.

But I know we as a country will be okay. We will get through this.