John Legend and his kids are making the most of lockdown with dance parties and Disney songs

John Legend’s children have “really enjoyed” having him at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ‘All of Me’ hitmaker has been spending more time with his family thanks to the lockdown measures put in place as a result of the global health crisis, and has said his brood - Luna, four, and Miles, two, whom he has with his wife Chrissy Teigen - are loving the extra time they get to spend with their dad. John says he has regular “dance parties” with his children where they test out some of his brand new material, and admits bonding with them over the last few months has been “so good for their development”. Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, he said: “At home we have dance parties after dinner. We have the kids’ favourite Disney songs and pop songs but we listen to Daddy’s music too. "They are one of my focus groups. I wrote ‘I Do’ with Charlie Puth and it is their favourite song.

“In lockdown we’ve been spending so much time with my kids and they have really enjoyed that.

"It’s so good for their development with the age they’re at. They have never seen me so much.”

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old musician recently said he’s "adjusted pretty well" to life in lockdown, and feels "fortunate" to be in a position where he and his family have the "resources" to deal with the changes to their routine in a "pretty painless way”.

He explained: "I feel like we've adjusted pretty well. We're fortunate, of course. We have the resources to deal with everything we need to deal with in a pretty painless way. We have our family unit and we love our kids and love hanging out with them. And they especially love being home with us 24/7. We're making the best of a wild situation."