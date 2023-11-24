Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith reach custody agreement for 3-year-old daughter

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have reached a custody agreement. The 'Queen and Slim' actress filed for divorce last month after four years of marriage and now the former 'Dawson's Creek' star has issued a response to her petition, also citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their break-up.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Jackson agreed with Turner-Smith’s request for joint legal and physical custody of their three-year-old daughter Juno and wants their assets divided under the terms of their pre-nuptial agreement. However, while the 37-year-old actress listed their date of separation as September 13 on her filing, which was made on October 2, Jackson, 45, stated it was 17 days later, on September 30.

It was previously claimed the 'Fatal Attraction' star was "caught off guard" by Turner-Smith’s decision to end their marriage. An insider told Us Weekly magazine last month: "Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce.

“They had their issues, as many couples do - especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realise it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy." The source added the couple's friends have also been left surprised by the split. They said: "[Joshua and Jodie] seemed so devoted to each other, so everyone is shaking their heads."

The former couple met at Jackson’s birthday party in 2018 and they secretly got engaged less than a year later. They wed in an under-the-radar ceremony in December 2019 after they were spotted getting a marriage licence in Los Angeles in August that year. They welcomed their daughter in a home birth in April 2020. During a previous appearance on US TV's ‘The Tonight Show’, Jackson revealed Turner-Smith proposed to him during a trip to Central America.