Jourdan Dunn admits she's an embarrassing mom, and we love her even more for it









Jourdan Dunn is an "embarrassing mum". Picture: AP Jourdan Dunn is an "embarrassing mum". The 29-year-old model admitted nine-year-old Riley has asked her to drop him off further away from the school gates and he's accused her of posing like she's at work when she walks through the playground. She said of his request to be dropped away from the gates: "'Oh wow, you don't want to be seen with me!' "He's a big boy now and I'm like, 'Give me a hug, give me a kiss, come here bubba.' I still call him bubba! "He just takes the mick out of me. On the school run, I'm legit putting on my tracksuit bottom, hoody, I'm good to go.

"Then during the day if I have meetings, I may be a little bit dressed up... [Riley] says, 'Mum, it's not a runway, you're just picking me up from school.' " I'm like, 'This is how I walk, what do you mean?!' "

Jourdan was scouted while shopping with her friends - and she initially thought she was being scrutinised because she was under suspicion for shoplifting.

She recalled on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' : "It was a half day at school, I was 15 and I remember I just wanted to go home but my friends wanted to go to Hammersmith.

"We were going around the shops, the last shop we wanted to go in was Primark, I was so over it.

"We were in Primark and we were by the sunglasses section trying on sunglasses. There was this woman who kept on looking at us. We were like, 'Does she think we are going to steal from Primark? Does she think we're the type of girls to do that?'

"Then she comes up and she was like, 'Have you ever thought about modelling?' "

The woman gave Jourdan the business card and she quickly signed a deal.

She added: "I saw that it was a big agency... I knew they were legit... The next day we went down and they wanted to sign me."

