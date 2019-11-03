Jourdan Dunn is an "embarrassing mum".
The 29-year-old model admitted nine-year-old Riley has asked her to drop him off further away from the school gates and he's accused her of posing like she's at work when she walks through the playground.
She said of his request to be dropped away from the gates: "'Oh wow, you don't want to be seen with me!'
"He's a big boy now and I'm like, 'Give me a hug, give me a kiss, come here bubba.' I still call him bubba!
"He just takes the mick out of me. On the school run, I'm legit putting on my tracksuit bottom, hoody, I'm good to go.