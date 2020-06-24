Justin and Hailey Bieber 'talking more and more' about having kids

Justin and Hailey Bieber are talking "more and more" about starting a family, as sources say they are getting serious about having children.

The "Yummy" hitmaker and the 23-year-old model have been married since September 2018, and it has now been claimed they're discussing having children together, as sources say the topic has become a "very real conversation" for the happy couple.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together. Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them."

Justin, 26, and Hailey have been vocal about wanting to start a family together in the past, with the singer hinting "babies" were in their future in his birthday tribute to Hailey in November last year.

He wrote at the time: "Happy birthday babes. You make me want to be better everyday. The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way. next season BABIES. (sic)"