Thanks to the influencer trend and Instagram, these mothers are making bank. Picture: Pexels

Being a mom is a full-time job. So imagine finding a way to monetize on that job? Thanks to the influencer trend and Instagram, these mothers are making bank. It's multi-million dollar industry, and the latest figures show that parenting channels like What's Up Moms can earn up to R1.6-million a month.

Online British marketplace OnBuy.com looked at 10 influential YouTubers whose channels are mainly focused on motherhood, to see what their monthly income is based on their views, and the results are mind-boggling

Below is a list of savvy moms who turned their family lives into thriving businesses.

What's Up Moms

2,760,488 subscribers

Created by moms, for moms, this YouTube channel is the No.1 parenting channel online with more than 2.7 million subscribers.





Millennial Moms

332,991 subscribers

Created by millennial moms for millennial moms. With 32.5 children between them, the channel is an online home for smart, savvy women who want to share, learn, explore, and laugh about all the real-life moments.





Cute Girls Hairstyles

5,660,489 subscribers

Whether you are looking for Waterfall Braids, French Braids, Fishtail Braids, plaits, twists, updos or something with a little edge... you can find it all here. Dad's welcome too...





Imomsohard

88,847 subscribers

A couple of moms getting it wrong but laughing their way through it. They talk about it all - the good, the bad, the brags, the embarrassing.





Daily Davidsons

270,169 subscribers

The Daily Davidsons are a family of five. They have three boys, Jaiden, Chance and Carter. They vlog our every day lives, do pranks, tags and challenges.



