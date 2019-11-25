Kim Kardashian West doesn't think young children should wear make-up.
The 39-year-old reality TV star - who has kids North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 22 months, and five-month-old Psalm with Kanye West - has revealed she now agrees with her husband's views on children and make-up, having previously admitted that the issue led to an argument within their home.
Speaking to 'The Sunday Project', Kim shared: "About the make-up thing, I don't think a kid should really be wearing make-up either, you know."
The brunette beauty also revealed she's spoken to various friends and family members about the issue.
She said: "I think sometimes if you don't understand a rule, it is good to learn and ask your friends. In my case [I asked] my siblings what they would do."
And according to Kim, she and Kanye came to an agreement about the make-up issue after she sought advice on the subject.