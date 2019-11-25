Kanye seems to have won the kids and makeup battle in the Kardashian West household









Kim Kardashian West doesn't think young children should wear make-up. Picture: AP Kim Kardashian West doesn't think young children should wear make-up. The 39-year-old reality TV star - who has kids North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 22 months, and five-month-old Psalm with Kanye West - has revealed she now agrees with her husband's views on children and make-up, having previously admitted that the issue led to an argument within their home. Speaking to 'The Sunday Project', Kim shared: "About the make-up thing, I don't think a kid should really be wearing make-up either, you know."

The brunette beauty also revealed she's spoken to various friends and family members about the issue. She said: "I think sometimes if you don't understand a rule, it is good to learn and ask your friends. In my case [I asked] my siblings what they would do."

And according to Kim, she and Kanye came to an agreement about the make-up issue after she sought advice on the subject.

Kim explained: "[We] bounce ideas around and develop a way that we're going to parent and rules that we have. And we always have to stay aligned."

Previously, the reality TV star admitted that Kanye's conservative views had creation tension at home - especially in relation to their eldest child North and the issue of make-up.

She said: "North is trying to get in on the make-up, but she's being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all make-up for her until she is a teenager.

"It's a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what's best.

"I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realised we didn't really want her to wear make-up at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss."