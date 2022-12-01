Kanye West to pay R3.4m a month in child support

Kim Kardashian is determined to be a “good co-parent” after finalising her divorce. The 42-year-old star has reached an agreement with Kanye West over custody of their children and parenting plans, as well as the division of their real estate portfolio.

A source said: “Everything Kim did here was to benefit her kids. She wants to be a good co-parent.” Kardashian – who has North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with West – has largely taken care of their children since she filed for a divorce early last year. The insider told E! News: “They do have joint custody but Kim spends most of the time with the kids anyway, which Kanye has publicly admitted.”

Under the terms of their settlement, Kardashian will receive $200 000 (about R3.4m) in child support every month, while the former couple will share joint custody and have equal access to their children. West will also be responsible for half of their educational and security expenses.

In February, Kardashian claimed that West’s behaviour on social media had caused her “emotional distress”. She also told a court that terminating her marriage will help her to “peacefully” co-parent with the controversial rap star. In the court documents, Kardashian said: “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.

