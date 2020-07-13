Katie Price confirms her son Harvey is in intensive care

Katie Price's son Harvey is in intensive care. The 42-year-old star has confirmed her 18-year-old son - who suffers from many health complications including blindness, ADHA and Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder which affects his development - is being treated in hospital, after struggling with breathing difficulties and having a high temperature of 42 degrees. She wrote on Instagram: "I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands. I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable. x (sic)"

Earlier in the evening, a representative for Katie revealed Harvey has been rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties.

They told The Sun Online: "His condition is very dangerous and Katie is terrified. He has a temperature of 42 degrees and is struggling to breathe. One of his conditions is adrenal failure that could cause his organs to fail and is very dangerous."

It comes only weeks after Harvey was rushed to hospital when he fell ill at his sister's birthday party.

Katie shared of the moment she realised he was unwell: "I know he’s ­getting bigger and I’d noticed in the past month his breathing had changed. It was at Princess’s birthday party, just after she’d done her cake and Harvey wasn’t feeling himself and had a lie down.

"And then he was getting worse and worse and I thought, 'Oh s***'. Sometimes he'll fake things, like if he doesn’t want to go to school, he'll say ­'Harvey feels wobbly', or he’s got a sore throat. But I know him well enough to know if he’s trying to pull a fast one or not. He said he was getting pains, and he can deteriorate quickly, so I just used my common sense, stayed calm and called the ambulance."