Katy Perry to be a 'firm but fair' mother

Katy Perry wants to be a "firm but fair" mother, as she says she wants to be disciplined, but still "very fun".

The "Never Worn White" hitmaker is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom - who is already father to nine-year-old Flynn, whom he has with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - and has said she hopes that when her child arrives, she will parent it in a way that is disciplined, but still "very fun".

When asked what kind of mother she wants to be during an interview with Us Weekly magazine alongside her 'American Idol' co-stars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, she said: "Firm, but fair and very fun. I think a triple F."





And 'Hello' hitmaker Lionel agreed that Katy, 35, will be a "fun" mum, especially when it comes to holidays such as Halloween and Christmas.





He added: "I think Katy is going to discover, the joke is, she's going to be a fun mum, first of all ... I think Halloween and Christmas are going to be the best times ever because Katy gets to do what she really does best, which is dress up. [That] is going to be so much fun for the baby. I just think she's gonna be a great mum."





Meanwhile, Katy marked Mother's Day on Sunday by stating she s "ready" to join the mum club.





She said: Speaking as part of the virtual festival for the SHEIN Together livestream, she said: "I want to wish all the mother's a Happy Mother's Day and I am so excited. And I think ready to join your club. I hope you are doing well and staying safe."





Katy previously admitted she's found it tough having pregnancy cravings during the pandemic.





The chart-topping star said: "I think it's one of those things where usually in the past you hear stories of a pregnant woman craving something and the husband or fiancé goes and rushes to the grocery store at two in the morning. There's no rushing to the grocery store!



