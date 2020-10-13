Khanukani Mbau is giving us life: ’I’m just on the show, so let’s see where it goes’

Actress Khanyi Mbau seldom shares her private life with her fans. But that all seemed to change with the debut of her new reality show “Mbau Reloaded, Always Rise,” on BET Africa. Viewers were introduced to Mbau’s daughter Khanukani last week. Affectionately known as Cannes, the 13-year-old is a replica of her mother in the looks department. But it appears that’s where the similarities end. Taking to Instagram, Cannes shared a video of her mom during a confessional on the show, with the caption: “My mom just manages my soul till I have the tools to run my own life. We different.” View this post on Instagram My mom just manages my soul till I have the tools to run my own life. We different A post shared by Khanz (Kiki💕)Mbau (@mbau2) on Oct 8, 2020 at 11:39am PDT When asked what she wants people to gain from her relationship with her daughter, Mbau said: “I want people to gain my understanding and how I see life, that Cannes is from me, not of me.

“And that she’s an individual on her own journey, and that my calling as a parent was just to guide her until she can take a hold of her own life.”

It seems that the singer and actress has been successful. From what we’ve seen so far, Cannes is a strong-minded girl who marches to the beat of her own drum.

During Cannes’s one-on-one interview, she made it absolutely clear that she is not a celebrity. “I’m just on the show, so let’s see where it goes,” she says.

Cannes AKA Kiki has already gained more than 104K followers since debut of the reality show. No doubt her influencer status will keep rising.