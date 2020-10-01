Khanyi Mbau sends adorable shout-out to daughter Khanukani: ’What an honour watching you bloom’

It’s very seldom that South African actress Khanyi Mbau shares posts of her daughter Khanukani on social media. But this week, fans of the TV personality were pleased to see Mbau not only share one, but two pictures of her daughter. At 11 years old, it’s clear Khanukani is growing up and shares her mother’s striking looks. The fact wasn’t lost on her mom who posted the images of the two of them on Instagram with the caption: “What an honour watching you bloom into such a beautiful flower.” View this post on Instagram What an honor watching you bloom into such a beautiful flower @mbau2 A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) on Sep 29, 2020 at 3:01am PDT Fans were quick to pick up on the resemblance.

“Your clone,” said entrepreneur and motivational speaker Farah Fortune.

Author Kefilwe Mabote commented: “Beautiful she has grown so much.”

Mbau and brother Lasizwe Dambuza suffered a devastating blow last week with the death of their father, taxi boss Menzi Mcunu.

Dambuza ruffled feathers when he posted images of himself at his father’s funeral.

The YouTuber posted images of himself crying. In one picture he is seen being held by family members.

Taking to Twitter, Dambuza posted the images and said: “RIP Dad, till we meet again… tell my mom I said I’ll be okay, thank you for raising a dynamite!”

Many felt that he should not have posted the images, but he hit back, saying that he could do what he wanted to.

“Some people tend to forget we mourn differently and life isn’t a group assignment. If I choose to mourn on social media, respect my wishes… isocial media yam le!”