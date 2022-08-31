Khloe Kardashian gushes about being a mom, says raising children is ‘an honour and a gift’

The 38-year-old reality television personality called raising children “an honour and a gift” after she welcomed a son with her ex Tristan Thompson recently via surrogate, the father of her 4-year-old daughter True. She told “Elle” magazine: “Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift.

“I know it’s a cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts (of parenting). It’s super scary but I take my job very seriously.” “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.” Last month, the news broke that Kardashian was “incredibly grateful” to be expecting a second child with the NBA star, who she broke up with after it was revealed he had fathered a child, a boy named Theo, with another woman, Maralee Nichols, while they were together.

A source claimed: “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” The insider revealed that the pair – who began dating in 2016 – were not reconciling due to the child, which had been conceived before the “scandal hit”.

They said: “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.’” In April, Kardashian shared that she felt “incredibly safe” at the beginning of her relationship with Thompson.

