Khloe Kardashian on mommy guilt and debilitating migraines

Khloe Kardashian suffers from mom guilt when she's having a debilitating migraine while looking after her daughter True. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has opened up about her battle with severe migraines since the age of 12, and how amid the coronavirus pandemic and when she stopped working out, it triggered more episodes than usual. While she isn't able to pinpoint what exactly causes the migraines, Khloe believes stress plays a major role. She said: "During the first month of quarantine, I didn't work out. I think we were all kind of just scared and trying to figure it out. "I noticed that I was getting them more and it could have been the stress, but also not working out."

The 36-year-old reality star admitted her migraines get so bad that there's been occasions where she's been playing with her two-year-old daughter - whom she has with ex-partner Tristan Thompson - and she's been in so much agony that she's had to lay down on the floor.

She recalled: "During the pandemic, you're alone with your kid and you have no real support system.

"She [True] is just two, so it's not like she's going to remember, 'My mom was a bad mom and laid on the floor while I was playing.' But there have been times when I'm in her playroom and have a migraine, and I will just lay on the floor. She'll say, 'Mommy, play,' and I can't explain to her that I can't. I just put guilt on myself. I think any new mom would do that."

The Good American co-founder felt "embarrassed" by her migraines when she was younger and was told that she was making a big deal out of a headache, which is a big misconception of the condition.

She added to prevention.com: "I vividly remember how I felt, but mainly I remember how everyone told me that I wasn't feeling what I felt. People would always say, 'Oh, it's just a headache.'

That's the stigma with migraines, that it's just a headache. And being 12 years old, and at that time no one in my family experienced migraines, I was embarrassed to say when I was suffering from one."

Khloe recalled how she would be left 'incapacitated in bed" on many occasions.

She added: "I would not be able to lift my head up, and being that young, it was scary."