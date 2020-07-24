Khloe Kardashian reminds herself not to compare daughter True to her cousins

Khloe Kardashian tries not to compare her daughter to her cousins. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star tries her best not to compare her two-year-old daughter True to her cousins - Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago - as they are so similar in age. Speaking on The Travis Stork Show podcast, she said: "We're in this potty-training process, and I'm still trying to figure that out ... you have to remember that there's no right or wrong timeline for kids. "Everyone does things in their own way. True has two cousins that are only three months - they're all three months apart. And so sometimes I see some of them and I'm like, 'But Chicago did this,' or 'Stormi did that.' I'm like, 'I can't do that!' We're all different kids and different ages and we just learn differently. So I think just also understanding that, too ... I have to remind myself of that." Meanwhile, Khloe previously revealed she is "really grateful" she can co-parent with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson.

She said: "We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to. I come from a family that, you know, my mom and my dad, they would have dinner once a week. And my stepdad and my dad would play golf once a week together. So, I come from a family that ... just because people aren't together doesn't mean you have to be rude or they're out of your life. You share children with them and you want to kind of have this blended family. So, I'm just used to that. I'm sure it's so weird to so many people."

Tristan has been "amazing" and "so helpful" during the current health crisis.

She added: "He's been so amazing during this quarantine, he's been so helpful. You know, when you can't rely on so many other people's help, it's so great that you have like, essentially he's your partner, he's True's dad."